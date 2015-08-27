Aug 27 Euronext:

* Guy Degrenne proceeds to a capital increase through an issue of new shares with preferential subscription rights

* 21,404,690 new shares to be issued at 0.47 euro per security

* Subscription ratio is 2 new shares for 5 rights

* Subscription period opens on Aug. 28 and closes on Sep. 10 inclusive