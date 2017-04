Comedian Don Rickles dead at age 90 from kidney failure in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, April 6 Don Rickles, the master insult comic who created laughs with ridicule and sarcasm in a decades-long career that earned him the sarcastic nickname Mr. Warmth, died on Thursday at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure, his publicist said. He was 90. (Reporting by Jill Sergeant in New York and Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Bill Trott)