Aug 27 Russian steel producer Evraz said on Thursday:

* H1 net profit was at $19 million compared with $15 million a year ago;

* Free cash flow was at $372 million, down from $444 million a year ago;

* H1 consolidated EBITDA was down 15 percent to $922 million;

* H1 EBITDA margin at 18.8 percent.

* It expects H2 results to continue to be affected by weak steel, raw material markets and currency volatility.