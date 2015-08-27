Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 27 NextGenTel Holding ASA :
* Q2 operating profit 22.6 million Norwegian crowns ($2.7 million) versus 36.8 million crowns year ago
* Q2 total revenue 311.1 million crowns versus 318.9 million crowns year ago
* The board has in a board meeting on Aug. 26 2015 approved a quarterly dividend of 0.75 crown per share
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3340 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)