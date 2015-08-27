Aug 27 Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires AG :

* Consolidated earnings before taxes for the first half 2015 of 11.5 million euros ($13.05 million)(previous year: 12.2 million euros, down by 5.7 percent)

* H1 revenue 149.2 million euros, down 4.5 percent yoy

* Expects a pre-tax profit at the top end of the forecast corridor of between 20 million euros and 30 million euros for the fiscal year 2015