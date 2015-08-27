Aug 27 Golden Ocean says:

* Golden Ocean Q2 net loss $33.5 million (Reuters poll $32 million loss)

* Says average spot rates so far in Q3 are higher than in first half of 2015 and revenues are expected to improve compared to the two previous quarters

* Says following two very weak quarters, the third quarter has started with more optimism, in particular for the Capesize segment

* Says believes the Company, with a modern fleet and healthy balance sheet is in a good position relative to most competitors. This should give the Company interesting opportunities, and various alternatives are evaluated continuously Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)