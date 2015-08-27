Aug 27 Harboes Bryggeri A/S :

* Says growth is lower - but EBITDA exceeds outlook for year

* FY revenue 1.37 billion Danish crowns versus 1.42 billion crowns year ago

* FY EBITDA 129.4 million crowns versus 107.4 million crowns year ago

* FY consolidated profit before tax rose to 33.4 million crowns against 10.4 million crowns year before

* Sees positive revenue development and EBITDA in the range of 120 million - 140 million crowns in 2015/16

* Sees profit before tax in the range of 35 million - 45 million crowns in 2015/2016

* Expects all the group's business units to contribute positively to the earnings performance in 2015/2016

