UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 27 Harboes Bryggeri A/S :
* Says growth is lower - but EBITDA exceeds outlook for year
* FY revenue 1.37 billion Danish crowns versus 1.42 billion crowns year ago
* FY EBITDA 129.4 million crowns versus 107.4 million crowns year ago
* FY consolidated profit before tax rose to 33.4 million crowns against 10.4 million crowns year before
* Sees positive revenue development and EBITDA in the range of 120 million - 140 million crowns in 2015/16
* Sees profit before tax in the range of 35 million - 45 million crowns in 2015/2016
* Expects all the group's business units to contribute positively to the earnings performance in 2015/2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources