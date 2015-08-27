Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 27 cBrain A/S :
* H1 revenue 36.6 million Danish crowns ($5.55 million) versus 27.3 million crowns year ago
* H1 operating profit 11.6 million crowns versus 8.3 million crowns year ago
* H1 EBT 11.6 million crowns versus 8.3 million crowns year ago
* Keeps FY 2015 guidance unchanged - still sees revenue growth of 10-20 pct, and EBT of 10-20 pct in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5979 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)