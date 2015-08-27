Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 27 Enalyzer A/S
* H1 net sales 11.3 million Danish crowns ($1.71 million) versus 12.2 million crowns year ago
* H1 EBITDA 960,000 crowns versus 2.1 million crowns year ago
* Expects profitable operations in FY 2015
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)