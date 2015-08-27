Aug 27 mVISE AG :

* Doubled the overall performance in H1 2015 to 2.555 million euros ($2.87 million) after 1.288 million euros in the previous year

* Confirms FY 2015 outlook

* EBITDA was positive in Q2 for the first time and should be positive in the second half of 2015

* For the year 2016, the management board expects a further organic growth of over 30 percent compared with 2015 and a positive EBITDA of 1.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)