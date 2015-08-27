Aug 27 Firstfarms A/S :

* Q2 turnover 15.3 million Danish crowns ($2.31 million) versus 18.4 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBIT 1.7 million crowns versus 3.6 million crowns year ago

* EBIT result in first half year as expected

* Firstfarms has in H1 realised a turnover of 32.3 million crowns, EBIT result of 3.7 million crowns and pre-tax result of 0.7 million crowns

* 2015-expectations are adjusted downwards with 6 million crowns, thus EBIT result of 0 million to 5 million crowns is now expected

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6317 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)