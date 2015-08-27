UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 27 Firstfarms A/S :
* Q2 turnover 15.3 million Danish crowns ($2.31 million) versus 18.4 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBIT 1.7 million crowns versus 3.6 million crowns year ago
* EBIT result in first half year as expected
* Firstfarms has in H1 realised a turnover of 32.3 million crowns, EBIT result of 3.7 million crowns and pre-tax result of 0.7 million crowns
* 2015-expectations are adjusted downwards with 6 million crowns, thus EBIT result of 0 million to 5 million crowns is now expected
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6317 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources