BRIEF-New Venturetec sees H1 loss of $0.6 to $1 million
* Expects a loss in range of $0.6 to $1 million or $0.12 to $0.20 per share for first half of fiscal year 2016/17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 27 Sulzer AG :
* Has signed a worldwide framework agreement with Veolia Environnement for three years
* Agreement makes Sulzer a preferred supplier across the entire Veolia operations for premium efficiency submersible and dry well pumps, mixers and dedicated services Source text - bit.ly/1PVU6Zu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expects a loss in range of $0.6 to $1 million or $0.12 to $0.20 per share for first half of fiscal year 2016/17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dievini says there is no sales process (Adds Dievini board member saying no sale process)
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 Some of the banks South African regulators have alleged rigged the rand currency say the case against them lacks specific detail about anti-competitive conduct and its impact, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.