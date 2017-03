Aug 28 Edmond De Rothschild Suisse SA :

* At June 30, 2015 assets under management stood at 105.1 billion Swiss francs ($109 billion), down -4 pct from 109.5 billion Swiss francs at end-2014

* H1 consolidated gross profit for the first half of 2015 came to 63.4 million Swiss francs, with net profit at 33.4 million Swiss francs, up +2.8 pct up on the year-earlier level of 32.4 million Swiss francs

* H1 revenues were virtually flat, totalling 320.3 million Swiss francs at end-June 2014, Source text - bit.ly/1PWBF6X Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9652 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)