Aug 28 Realdolmen NV :

* Reports Q1 total group revenue of 51.1 million euros ($57.5 million) versus 53.5 million euros a year ago (down 4.4 percent)

* Expects FY 2015/2016 products business turnover to reduce compared to the strong sales of last year while margins should decrease due to competitive market pressure

* Sees full year turnover of services business slightly decrease

* Expect overall REBIT margins for the full year to be around last year's level

