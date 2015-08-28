Aug 28 Adval Tech Holding AG :

* H1 total income of 110.6 million Swiss francs ($114.66 million)(H1 2014: 127.0 million Swiss francs)

* H1 EBITDA of 11.3 million Swiss francs (H1 2014: 12.5 million swiss francs), EBIT of 4.3 million swiss francs (H1 2014: 5.3 million Swiss francs)

* H1 consolidated loss of 2.8 million Swiss francs (H1 2014: profit of 1.6 million Swiss francs)

* Group is forced to partially revise its original forecasts for 2015

* Is now targeting a currency-adjusted EBIT margin in line with 2014 for current financial year

* Given present exchange-rate conditions it will probably be very difficult for group to achieve a positive net result