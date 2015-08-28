Aug 28 Orco Property Group SA :
* Operating result as of June 2015 is represented by loss of
11.2 million euros ($12.6 million) compared to a loss of 24.0
million euros a year ago
* Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 1.0 million euros and amounts
to loss of 2.3 million euros as at June 30, 2015, compared to
loss of 1.3 million euros a year ago
* Total revenue decreased year on year to 7.3 million euros
for first half of 2015 compared to 16.8 million euros over same
period in 2014 (down 56 pct year-on-year)
* EPRA net asset value (EPRA NAV) per share as of June 30,
2015 is 0.66 euro compared to 0.67 euro as at Dec. 31, 2014
* Recorded in H1 lower net loss attributable to owners of
company in amount of 17.1 million euros compared to a loss of
63.0 million euros over same period of 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8884 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)