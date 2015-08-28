Aug 28 Polaris Media ASA :

* Q2 EBITDA 70.7 million Norwegian crowns ($8.5 million) versus 71.7 million crowns year ago

* Q2 operating revenue 422.3 million crowns versus 439.0 million crowns year ago

* In 2015 and 2016 group should realize more than 160 million crowns in new profit improving measures Source text: bit.ly/1JBiOx6

($1 = 8.2840 Norwegian crowns)