Aug 28 Nicox SA :

* Revenues from existing products 4.6 million euros ($5.2 million) in H1 2015, up 114 pct from H1 2014

* Recorded a net loss of 15.8 million euros as of June 2015, compared to a net loss of 16.0 million euros at same date in 2014

* Group had cash, cash equivalents and financial instruments of 39.5 million euros as of June 30, 2015, compared to 31.9 million euros on December 31, 2014

* Says expect three regulatory filings in next 12 months in addition to Vesneo(TM), with potential for two FDA approvals in 2016

