Aug 28 Wiener Privatbank SE :

* Operating loss for the first half 2015 1.21 million euros ($1.36 million), slightly below the previous year's loss of 0.99 million euros

* H1 net loss after minority interests of 0.17 million euros (H1 2014: loss 0.26 million euros)

* H1 earnings before taxes came to loss 0.34 million euros (H1 2014: loss 0.16 million euros)

* For 2015 sees of a positive result