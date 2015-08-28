HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 24 at 5:31 p.m. EDT/2131 GMT
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
Aug 28 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Financial results in line with expectations and important progress of the pipeline
* Q2 revenue 7.1 million Danish crowns ($1.07 million) versus 4.3 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net loss 76.8 million crowns versus loss 47.7 million crowns year ago
* Expected news flow outlook for H2 2015 Q3: LixiLan - outcome of LixiLan-l pivotal trial, stable glucagon (zp4207) multiply-dose - completion and results from phase ib trial
* Expected news flow outlook for H2 2015 4: lixisenatide - royalty report and update for Q3 2015, LixiLan - regulatory submission in US (Sanofi) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6280 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
WASHINGTON, March 24 President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback on Friday in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.