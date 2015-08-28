BRIEF-Lakeland Industries files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln - SEC Filing
Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million
Aug 28 Eurocommercial Properties NV :
* Net property income, including joint ventures, for the 12 month period to June 30, 2015 decreased by 1.0 pct to 145.5 million euros ($163.8 million) from 147.0 million euros for the same period to June 30, 2014
* FY rental income 172.8 million euros versus 174.9 million euros a year ago
* FY adjusted net asset value up 6.8 pct
* Proposes increase in annual dividend to 1.98 euros per depositary receipt compared with 1.94 euros in 2013/2014
* 2014/2015 EPRA NAV per depositary receipt 38.95 euros vs 35.71 euros in 2013/2014
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
Files for offering of up to 7.0 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders