Aug 28 Eurocommercial Properties NV :

* Net property income, including joint ventures, for the 12 month period to June 30, 2015 decreased by 1.0 pct to 145.5 million euros ($163.8 million) from 147.0 million euros for the same period to June 30, 2014

* FY rental income 172.8 million euros versus 174.9 million euros a year ago

* FY adjusted net asset value up 6.8 pct

* Proposes increase in annual dividend to 1.98 euros per depositary receipt compared with 1.94 euros in 2013/2014

* 2014/2015 EPRA NAV per depositary receipt 38.95 euros vs 35.71 euros in 2013/2014

