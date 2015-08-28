BRIEF-Lakeland Industries files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2o0CMez] Further company coverage:
Aug 28 Immo Lux Airport Sa
* Reports H1 rental income of 1.2 million euros ($1.35 million) versus 0.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit is 153,000 euros versus loss of 157,000 euros a year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for offering of up to 7.0 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: