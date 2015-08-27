UPDATE 2-German billionaire readies sale of skin patch maker LTS - sources
* Dievini says there is no sales process (Adds Dievini board member saying no sale process)
Aug 27 Immigon, the wind-down vehicle for bailed-out lender Volksbanken:
* Says forecast for year-end results 2015; low three-digit mln euro figure expected as year-end results
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dievini says there is no sales process (Adds Dievini board member saying no sale process)
WASHINGTON, April 6 One of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers has expressed support for a new version of the Glass-Steagall banking law, which would separate commercial and investment banking activities, a White House spokesperson said Thursday.
NEW YORK, April 6 Mixed martial arts franchise Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is returning to the loan market to raise US$100m of incremental debt to back a potential earnings-based payout tied to its 2016 buyout, sources said.