Aug 27 Kongsberg Automotive ASA (KA) :

* Says the company's Interior business area wins two contracts with combined estimated total value of 56 million euros (524 million Norwegian crowns)

* Contracts are for the supply of seat comfort systems to two European premium automakers

* Production for both programs will begin in 2017 in KA's facility in Pruszkow, Poland

