Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 27 Infovide Matrix SA :
* H1 revenue 108.9 million zlotys ($28.9 million) versus 99.9 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss 12.0 million zlotys versus loss of 3.5 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7679 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)