Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 28 Procad SA :
* H1 revenue 27.9 million zlotys ($7.4 million) versus 21.7 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit 1.1 million zlotys versus 255,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7639 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order