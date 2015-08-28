Aug 28 Precise Biometrics Ab

* Precise Biometrics says signs license agreement with Taiwan's JP Sensor

* Says agreement will genarate royalties based on JP Sensor's fingerprint sensor sales with Precise BioMatch Embedded or Precise BioMatch Mobile

* Says will also receive a "smaller fixed payment" for the right of using Precise Biometric's software, support and maintenance Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)