Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 28 Precise Biometrics Ab
* Precise Biometrics says signs license agreement with Taiwan's JP Sensor
* Says agreement will genarate royalties based on JP Sensor's fingerprint sensor sales with Precise BioMatch Embedded or Precise BioMatch Mobile
* Says will also receive a "smaller fixed payment" for the right of using Precise Biometric's software, support and maintenance Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order