Aug 28 Chesnara Plc :

* Maximising value from in-force life and pensions book

* Value enhancement through writing profitable new business in Sweden

* IFRS profit before tax of 30.4 million stg, includes a gain of 16.2 million stg recognised on acquisition of Waard Group

* Net cash generation of 56.7 million stg

* 3.0 pct increase in interim dividend compared with 2014

* Group solvency ratio of 271 pct

* Value enhancing acquisition opportunities in UK and Western Europe, principally in 50 million stg - 200 million stg range, continue to be sought and examined