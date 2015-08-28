UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Aug 28 Chesnara Plc :
* Maximising value from in-force life and pensions book
* Value enhancement through writing profitable new business in Sweden
* IFRS profit before tax of 30.4 million stg, includes a gain of 16.2 million stg recognised on acquisition of Waard Group
* Net cash generation of 56.7 million stg
* 3.0 pct increase in interim dividend compared with 2014
* Group solvency ratio of 271 pct
* Value enhancing acquisition opportunities in UK and Western Europe, principally in 50 million stg - 200 million stg range, continue to be sought and examined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.