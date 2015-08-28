Aug 28 MHP SA :

* Q2 revenue of $309 million, down 6 pct year-on-year

* Q2 net profit for period is $231 million, compared to $46 million for Q2 2014

* Q2 EBITDA decreased to $147 million from $166 million

* Q2 foreign exchange gain $140 million versus loss of $88 million year ago

* Is confident that it will continue to deliver strong operational and financial performance in 2015 and beyond

