BRIEF-Lakeland Industries files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2o0CMez] Further company coverage:
Aug 28 EQS Group AG :
* In first six months of 2015, company generated revenue of 8.995 million euros ($10 million). This represents a growth of 23 pct from same period of previous year
* Q2 EBIT was down -11 pct to 0.770 million euros and net income was down -20 pct to 0.387 million euros
* Forecast confirmed for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for offering of up to 7.0 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: