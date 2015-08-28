Aug 28 EQS Group AG :

* In first six months of 2015, company generated revenue of 8.995 million euros ($10 million). This represents a growth of 23 pct from same period of previous year

* Q2 EBIT was down -11 pct to 0.770 million euros and net income was down -20 pct to 0.387 million euros

* Forecast confirmed for FY 2015