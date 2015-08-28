Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 28 Paynova AB :
* Q2 revenue 6.9 million Swedish crowns ($815,843.93) versus 6.9 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss 1.6 million crowns versus loss 4.3 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4575 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order