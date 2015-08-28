BRIEF-Lakeland Industries files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2o0CMez] Further company coverage:
Aug 28 Citycon Oyj :
* Groundbreaking for Mölndal Galleria and the new city centre
* Citycon will acquire NCC's share of shopping centre when project is completed
* Investing a total of about 120 million euros
* New shopping centre is scheduled to open in 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2o0CMez] Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 7.0 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: