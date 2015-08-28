Aug 28 QINO Capital Partners AG :

* QINO FLAGSHIP AG and the QINO Capital Partners AG signed merger agreement concerning merger of QINO FLAGSHIP AG and the QINO Capital Partners AG

* As part of the merger, share capital of QINO Capital Partners AG will increase by issuing 706,827 bearer shares at a nominal value of 10.00 Swiss francs ($10.39)

* General meetings of QINO FLAGSHIP and QINO Capital Partners will decide on fusion around September 24 Source text - bit.ly/1PWDUqS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9622 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)