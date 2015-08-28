Aug 28 Unternehmens Invest AG :

* Sales for the first half year rose against the previous year by 7 pct to 11.1 million euros ($12.5 million), yielding a profit after tax of 1.2 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1i6BVEZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)