Aug 28 Essentra Plc

* Appointment of interim group finance director

* Matthew gregory has resigned from position of group finance director, to take up role of chief financial officer at firstgroup

* With effect from 1 st december 2015.

* Has begun a search for a new group finance director, evaluating both internal and external candidates

* Stefan schellinger, co's corporate development director, will assume role of interim group finance director with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: