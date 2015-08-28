Aug 28 Sage Group Plc :

* Statement re Archer lawsuit finding

* Judgment has been received in respect of claim for damages made by former shareholders of MYOB

* Relating to Sage's potential purchase of MYOB in 2011

* Applicants' claims have been dismissed on all counts and sage will be taking steps to recover costs incurred by it in defending proceedings