BRIEF-Lakeland Industries files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2o0CMez] Further company coverage:
Aug 28 Bank Saint Petersburg :
* H1 profit for period 1.57 billion roubles ($23.88 million)versus 2.92 billion roubles year ago
* H1 net interest income 8.24 billion roubles versus 8.5 billion roubles year ago
* H1 provision charge 5.59 billion roubles versus 2.77 billion roubles year ago
* H1 net fee and commission income 1.9 billion roubles, up 10.5 pct versus year ago
* As of July 1 Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 10.5 pct Source text: bit.ly/1UgODNr, bit.ly/1F1QkqX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.7405 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2o0CMez] Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 7.0 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: