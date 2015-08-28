BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
Aug 28 National Union Of Mineworkers:
* About 150 NUM members on strike at Long Meadow
* NUM members are demanding 300.00 rand across board for wage increases (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.