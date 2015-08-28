Aug 28 DTEK Finance BV :

* Says in H1 DTEK Energy's companies produced 14.0 million tonnes of coal (-32.2 pct versus January-June 2014)

* Says in H1 generated 19.2 billion kWh of electricity, down 21.9 pct

* Says in H1 transmitted 23.0 billion kWh of electricity via networks (-17.3 pct)

* In January - June 2015 the company decreased electricity exports by 62.3 pct to 1.7 bln kWh

* The main factors influencing the production performance are: no electricity supplies to Belarus, Moldova and Poland (since Aug. 2014, the decision of the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry on limiting electricity exports has been in force) Source text for Eikon:

