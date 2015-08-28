HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 24 at 5:31 p.m. EDT/2131 GMT
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
Aug 28 Pharmstandard PJSC :
* H1 net profit 3.69 billion roubles ($55.37 million) versus 3.6 billion roubles year ago
* H1 revenue 15.27 billion roubles versus 17.21 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1EoKANn
WASHINGTON, March 24 President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback on Friday in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.