BRIEF-root9b Holdings enters into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
* On March 24, 2017, company entered into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
Aug 28 Mediaholding :
* H1 net loss 291 million roubles ($4.34 million) versus profit of 43.3 million roubles year ago
* H1 revenue 32.5 million roubles versus 82.2 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1JBwxnR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.1005 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On March 24, 2017, company entered into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
* Former president, and CEO Peter Liguori's fy 2016 total compensation was $7.7 million versus $8.1 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nQNG9F] Further company coverage: