Aug 28 Meda Ab

* Meda says with regard to current rumors concerning meda's U.S. operations Meda states that business development is a natural part of business model

* Meda says this includes amongst others acquisitions, divestments, in-licensing and partnerships

* Meda ab says evaluating U.S. operations is one project

* Says however, Meda's policy is not to comment on these activities