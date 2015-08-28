US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as healthcare bill in doubt
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.32 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Aug 28 Atlatsa Resources Corp :
* It remains uncertain as to when company will be able to finalize its financial statements and related disclosures.
* It will satisfy provisions of alternative information guidelines under np 12- 203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports
* Remains in discussions with Anglo American Platinum Limited surrounding future sustainability of Bokoni mine as well as potential alternative financial support Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.32 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Department of justice announced federal indictment charging former Scio Diamond board of directors chairman, Edward S. Adams