UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Aug 28 Exillon Energy Plc
* H1 net profit decreased by 45% to us$13.2 million (us$23.8 million in h1 2014)
* H1 ebitda decreased by 40% to us$30.4 million (us$50.7 million in h1 2014)
* Production decreased by 7%, with average production for h1 2015 equivalent to 16,643 bpd
* Capital expenditure during period was us$29.1 million (2014: us$17.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.