Aug 28 Exillon Energy Plc

* H1 net profit decreased by 45% to us$13.2 million (us$23.8 million in h1 2014)

* H1 ebitda decreased by 40% to us$30.4 million (us$50.7 million in h1 2014)

* Production decreased by 7%, with average production for h1 2015 equivalent to 16,643 bpd

* Capital expenditure during period was us$29.1 million (2014: us$17.6 million)