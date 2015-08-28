Aug 28 PZ Cormay SA

* Completes subscription and allots 31,861,977 series K shares

* Says the reduction in additional subscription tranche at 60.27 percent

* During the subscription have been submitted 2,182 subscriptions by rights holders to 26,831,240 series K shares and 197 additional subscriptions for 12,660,961 shares of series K