BRIEF-root9b Holdings enters into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
* On March 24, 2017, company entered into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
Aug 28 Fachowcy.Pl Ventures SA :
* Sets issue price of series G shares offered in private placement at 0.1 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7625 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Former president, and CEO Peter Liguori's fy 2016 total compensation was $7.7 million versus $8.1 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nQNG9F] Further company coverage: