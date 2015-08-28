UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 28 Codere SA :
* Sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA (excluding financial restructuring expenses) at between 70 million euros ($78.7 million) and 73 million euros, compared to Q3 2014 adjusted EBITDA at 56.8 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.