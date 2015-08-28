UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 28 Variant SA :
* H1 revenue 13.2 million zlotys ($3.5 million) versus 12.4 million zlotys year on year
* H1 net profit 1.2 million zlotys versus loss of 1.7 million zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7806 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.