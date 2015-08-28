BRIEF-root9b Holdings enters into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
* On March 24, 2017, company entered into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
Aug 28 Poligrafica S Faustino SpA :
* H1 revenues from sales 20.1 million euros ($22.4 million) versus 21.3 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit 0.1 million euros versus loss 0.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit 0.1 million euros versus loss 0.2 million euros a year ago
* Former president, and CEO Peter Liguori's fy 2016 total compensation was $7.7 million versus $8.1 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nQNG9F] Further company coverage: