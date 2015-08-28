UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 28 Bioera SpA :
* H1 total revenue 30.4 million euros ($33.92 million) versus 26.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss 1.1 million euros versus loss 0.5 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.